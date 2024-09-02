Claro Advisors LLC Invests $619,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,535,000 after acquiring an additional 70,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $60.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

