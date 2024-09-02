Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

