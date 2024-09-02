Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 8,801 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,463,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after buying an additional 167,605 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 162,507 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 139,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.76 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

