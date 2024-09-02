Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %
AT&T stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is a support level?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.