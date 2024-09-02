Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

