Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 274,124 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 885,092 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

