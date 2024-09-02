Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $34.44 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

