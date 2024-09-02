Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $113.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.