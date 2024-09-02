Claro Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,539,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $283.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average is $276.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

