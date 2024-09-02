Claro Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $253.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

