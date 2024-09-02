Claro Advisors LLC Sells 288 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 462,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,556,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

LMBS opened at $49.04 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.