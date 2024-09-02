Claro Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,462 shares of company stock worth $776,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.78.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.