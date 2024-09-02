Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,490 shares of company stock worth $14,623,258. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

