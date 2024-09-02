Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) and Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Head to Head Contrast

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) and Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Columbus McKinnon and Konecranes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbus McKinnon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Konecranes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.54%. Given Columbus McKinnon’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Columbus McKinnon is more favorable than Konecranes.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Columbus McKinnon pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Konecranes pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Columbus McKinnon pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konecranes pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and Konecranes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbus McKinnon $1.01 billion 0.97 $46.62 million $1.62 21.12 Konecranes N/A N/A N/A $1.15 57.94

Columbus McKinnon has higher revenue and earnings than Konecranes. Columbus McKinnon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konecranes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Konecranes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and Konecranes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbus McKinnon 4.52% 9.50% 4.56% Konecranes N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Columbus McKinnon beats Konecranes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbus McKinnon

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems. The company also provides linear motion products, elevator and mining drives, brakes, radio controls, collision avoidance systems, regenerative drives, AC and DC drive and motor control systems, DC motor and magnet control systems, and conductor bar systems; and underfloor lifting systems, lifting jacks, roof working platforms, hybrid lifting systems, turntables, bogie axle exchange and lifting systems, bogie lift and turn devices, and workshop equipment. In addition, it offers fabric and modular belt, and sanitary, stainless steel conveyors; pallet systems; parts and belts; rotary unions and swivel joints; check valves; accumulation and transfer tables, motion control systems, and steel and flexible chains; hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, and load binders; actuators and rotary unions; and push button pendant stations, collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems. It serves EV production and aerospace, energy and utilities, process industries, industrial automation, construction and infrastructure, food and beverage, entertainment, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, and e-commerce/supply chain/warehousing markets. It offers its products to end users directly, and through distributors, independent crane builders, material handling specialists and integrators, original equipment manufacturers, government agencies, and engineering procurement and construction firms. The company was founded in 1875 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Konecranes

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services. It also provides crane inspection and preventive maintenance, predictive maintenance and remote monitoring, corrective maintenance and retrofits, consultation services, modernization services; and parts, such as hook latch triggers and rope guide. In addition, the company offers container handling equipment, mobile harbor cranes, lift trucks, shipyard and bulk handling equipment, and spare parts; and provides operational software and services, port services. It serves automotive, container handling, general manufacturing, intermodal, metal production, mining, nuclear, paper and forest, petroleum and gas, power, shipyards, and waste to energy and biomass sectors. Konecranes Plc was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hyvinkää, Finland.

