Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in Comcast by 1,496.3% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 711,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 667,213 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Comcast by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

