Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.73% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $24,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000.

IYH stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $66.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

