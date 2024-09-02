Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,233 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 168,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

