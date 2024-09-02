Comparing BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) & Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% BioSig Technologies -44,832.50% N/A -746.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 451.71 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A BioSig Technologies $20,000.00 361.42 -$29.04 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Heyu Biological Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, meaning that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heyu Biological Technology and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with Mayo Foundation to develop an AI- and machine learning-powered software for PURE EP system. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

