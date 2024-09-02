Comparing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $625.60 million 2.44 -$1.07 billion ($2.59) -1.73 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $21.36 million 0.06 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -125.24% 3.36% 1.84% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for E2open Parent and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 4 0 0 2.00 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent presently has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded and mission-critical platform that allows its clients to optimize their channel and supply chains. It serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, industrial and automotive, aerospace and defense, technology and transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

