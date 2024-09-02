Comparing Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) & GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GH Research and Gemini Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$35.59 million ($0.62) -16.94 Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -1.35

GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gemini Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

GH Research has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GH Research and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -14.56% -14.10% Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GH Research and Gemini Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

GH Research presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 249.21%. Given GH Research’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GH Research is more favorable than Gemini Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of GH Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GH Research beats Gemini Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The company's lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate, currently under Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with TRD, as well as Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Bipolar II disorder and postpartum depression. It is also involved in the development of GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate for IV administration, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of psychiatric or neurological disorder; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate for nasal administration, which is currently in preclinical development with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Gemini Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

