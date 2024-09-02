Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $221.85 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.37.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,314 shares of company stock worth $13,045,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

