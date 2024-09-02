Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $126,089,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.27 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

