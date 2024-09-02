Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,138 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 332.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

