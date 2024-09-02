Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 305 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $561.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $580.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

