Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 216 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,664,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $821.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $929.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $943.74.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.84%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

