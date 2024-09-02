Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.64 and its 200 day moving average is $323.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $370.27. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

