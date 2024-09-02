Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,753,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,408,000 after acquiring an additional 307,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Tennessee acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,811,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $375.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.