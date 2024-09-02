Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $292,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $92.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

