Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $375,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enbridge Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
