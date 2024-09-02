Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.63 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,056 shares of company stock worth $25,276,044. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

