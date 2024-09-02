Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

