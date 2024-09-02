Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 1,601 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

