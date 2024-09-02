Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 637 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,585,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $48.63 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $875.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

