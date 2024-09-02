Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,129.97 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,084.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,065.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

