Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $429,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.