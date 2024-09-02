Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $514,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Shares of V stock opened at $276.37 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day moving average is $273.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

