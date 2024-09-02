Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $515,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $368.50 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

