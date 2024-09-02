Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 14.3% during the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 32,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 97.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 86.2% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $574.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.