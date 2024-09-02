Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $244,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

