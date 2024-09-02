Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $327,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Shares of NFLX opened at $701.35 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

