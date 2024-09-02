Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $509,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

