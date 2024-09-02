Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in McKesson by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $97,510,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.29.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $561.08 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

