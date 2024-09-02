Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 434 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $385.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.94 and a 200-day moving average of $379.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

