Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

