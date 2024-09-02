Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 28.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

NYSE:PHM opened at $131.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $136.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

