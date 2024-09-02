Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Stock Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.89% of Bancroft Fund worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,711 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

BCV stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

