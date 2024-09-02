Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 181 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after acquiring an additional 497,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 897,283 shares of company stock worth $805,651,743 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $960.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $892.64 and its 200-day moving average is $822.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

