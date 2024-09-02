Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $210,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,299.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 433,179 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

