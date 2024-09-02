Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

