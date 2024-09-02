Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after buying an additional 1,666,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,102,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.