Contrasting Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $23.23 million 1.73 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -0.99 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$63.67 million ($0.55) -4.73

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prenetics Global has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -27.11% -23.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prenetics Global and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.08%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. It also offers proteome analysis system, a high-resolution optical imaging system for integrated fluidics and liquid handling sub-system. In addition, the company provides sample preparation, flow cells, multi-affinity probe reagents, and instrument buffers system to perform multi-cycle analysis runs. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

